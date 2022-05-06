Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $97,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.69. The stock had a trading volume of 233,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

