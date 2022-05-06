Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,655 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $242,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after buying an additional 226,390 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 823,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

