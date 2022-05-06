FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Vallourec had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vallourec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.62.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

