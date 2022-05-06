FY2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.72 million.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.14 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.32. The stock has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

