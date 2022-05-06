FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Chemours Company Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Chemours stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Chemours by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

