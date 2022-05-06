Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Down 10.4%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock has a market cap of $91.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Gafisa alerts:

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gafisa had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter.

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.