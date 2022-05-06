Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,800. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

