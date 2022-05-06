Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. 57,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

