Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.40 on Thursday, reaching $248.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,065. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

