Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $219,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 369,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

