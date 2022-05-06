Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $410,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.06. 42,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.13 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

