Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $15.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.28. 41,104,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,452,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

