Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,039,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,185,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $203.71 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.