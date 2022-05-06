Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. 86,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

