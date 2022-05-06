Game.com (GTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Game.com (GTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $30,020.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

