Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.71. The stock had a trading volume of 594,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,953. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

