Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 261.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.15. 495,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,693,792. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.60 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

