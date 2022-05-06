Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 155.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet stock traded down $17.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,316.99. 68,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,623.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,762.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

