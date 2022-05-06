Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $192,265,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.89.

Atlassian stock traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.77. 81,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.