Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTES. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

GTES stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

