GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €39.00 ($41.05) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

ETR G1A traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €36.49 ($38.41). 312,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

