GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €39.00 ($41.05) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

ETR G1A traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €36.49 ($38.41). 312,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

