Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Raised to C$1.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

TSE:GXE opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.23.

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$39.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien purchased 38,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$59,257.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,620.80. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$167,457.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,744,925.20.

Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.