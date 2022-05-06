Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The firm had revenue of $332.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.