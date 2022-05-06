Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 418 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00.

NYSE WLKP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 79.75%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

