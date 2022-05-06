Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

