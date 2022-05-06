Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating) by 347.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:BKMC opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $97.15.

