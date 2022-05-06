Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

CVE stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

