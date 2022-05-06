Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,496,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after buying an additional 135,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 123,363 shares during the period.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Bank of America lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

