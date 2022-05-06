Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

