Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

