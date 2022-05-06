Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,442,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 548,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,681,000 after buying an additional 96,788 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,613,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 712,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,091,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Shares of SPG opened at $122.34 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

