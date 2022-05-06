Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Generac reported sales of $919.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.19.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.52. 1,480,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,784. Generac has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Generac by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.