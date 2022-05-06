Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Announces Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Generac stock traded down $20.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 12-month low of $217.10 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.59 and its 200-day moving average is $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Generac by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

