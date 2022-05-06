Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.90.

Shares of GNRC opened at $260.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

