Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $298.00 at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.90.

NYSE GNRC traded down $17.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.15. 24,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.67. Generac has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 11.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

