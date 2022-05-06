General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.