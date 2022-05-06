General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lessened by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $5,830,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 441.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 104,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $71.38. 191,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,203. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.