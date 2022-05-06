Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

