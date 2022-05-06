Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.10. 41,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 18,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIPR)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.