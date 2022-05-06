Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.10. 41,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 18,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.