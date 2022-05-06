Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $440,456.64 and $28,530.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00220749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00039551 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.11 or 1.98834458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

