Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

