GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.09

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $11.07. GH Research shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $4,384,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in GH Research by 18.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GH Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

