Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.22.

Shares of GIL opened at C$40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$40.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

