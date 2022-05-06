Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 1,790,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

