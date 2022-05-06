Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 3084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIL. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

