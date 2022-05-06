Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$62.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as low as C$38.90 and last traded at C$40.12, with a volume of 229713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.46.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.22.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$913.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

