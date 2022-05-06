Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.15 Million

Brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $100.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $331.70 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $394.03 million, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $430.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95).
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 938,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
