GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 1st

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3496 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 72.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.
GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 286.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.67.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
