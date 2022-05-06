GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 1st

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3496 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 72.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 286.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.67.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

