Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 164,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,989. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

