Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

GLP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 175.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

